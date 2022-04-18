Two arrested with pistol, live cartridges

The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police arrested two persons and recovered a .315 bore pistol and two live cartridges from them.

The arrested accused were said to have come to the city to commit a crime. The police suspect that the arrested accused could have links with some of the gangs operating in the state.

The arrested accused were identified as Gagandeep Singh and Chetan Kumar. Both the accused belong to Hoshiarpur district.

Sources in the police said that the CIA team received a tip-off that the accused had come to the city and were looking to commit a crime. The CIA team set up a special naka and arrested both the criminals from near Dara studio in Phase VI.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against both the accused at Phase 1 police station.