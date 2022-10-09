Two arrested with over 20,000 banned tablets

Lalru police arrested two people on Saturday and recovered 22,200 banned tablets from them. The arrested were identified as Sunil Kumar and Narinder Singh, both residents of Nadiali village in Patiala district. They had allegedly been smuggling the tablets to areas around Dera Bassi and Lalru.

A police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh on patrol were near Lehli village when they noticed two men loitering. When their bags were checked, police found 22,200 lomotil tablets, used by addicts. The area where they were arrested is frequented by daily wage workers, who were some of their clients. The accused had allegedly been smuggling the tablets from other states.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Lalru police station.