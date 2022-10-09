scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Two arrested with over 20,000 banned tablets

The arrested were identified as Sunil Kumar and Narinder Singh, both residents of Nadiali village in Patiala district.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Lalru police station.

Lalru police arrested two people on Saturday and recovered 22,200 banned tablets from them. The arrested were identified as Sunil Kumar and Narinder Singh, both residents of Nadiali village in Patiala district. They had allegedly been smuggling the tablets to areas around Dera Bassi and Lalru.

A police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh on patrol were near Lehli village when they noticed two men loitering. When their bags were checked, police found 22,200 lomotil tablets, used by addicts. The area where they were arrested is frequented by daily wage workers, who were some of their clients. The accused had allegedly been smuggling the tablets from other states.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Lalru police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’Premium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 07:21:03 am
Next Story

RTI reply: 177 juveniles apprehended under POCSO in seven years

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement