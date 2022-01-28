Told to stop hunting of wild boar, 4 shoot man, booked

Majri police booked four persons on the charges of attempt to murder, for shooting at a man, after he stopped the culprits from shooting down a wild boar. The culprits got angry with the victim after he tried to stop them from hunting in the fields.

According to the police, the incident happened in Tarapur village. The victim has been identified as Soma, a farmer. Soma stated in his complaint that he along with some other farmers of his village go to the fields to save their crop from wild animals. On the night of January 25, while he was going to his fields, he encountered four persons who were there to hunt a wild boar.

“I told them that hunting was not allowed, after that I went to my fields and slept. The four men who were carrying a .12 bore double barrel gun came to my fields and shot me, I was taken to PGI, Chandigarh for treatment,” Soma had alleged in the complaint. Acting on the complaint, Majri police booked four persons identified as Nirmal Singh, Arunjeet Singh, Rajinder Singh and Manjeet Singh under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common interest) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 9, 39 and 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act and sections 25,27,54 and 59 of the Arms Act.