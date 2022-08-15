Three washed away in Patiala ki Rao flashflood

August 15, 2022 1:13:02 am
At least three persons were reported missing after they were washed away in a flashflood in the seasonal rivulet Patiala ki Rao late on Sunday night. One woman was rescued while operation to rescue the others was underway.
The rescued woman has been identified as Manju. She was rescued by the villagers who rushed to the spot after getting to know about the incident. She was sent to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.
According to the officials, the incident happened in Tanda village located on the border of Punjab and Haryana. Four persons were returning home and when they reached Tanda and were washed away in the strong currents.
Sajjan Singh, the sarpanch of Tanda said that it was the second incident in the area as a woman and a man were washed away in the same rivulet last month. He added that they have been demanding to build a small bridge, which, they alleged, has been falling on deaf ears.
Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh said that they began the rescue work immediately after getting information about the incident.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
