Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Three submit fake documents in court for bail; booked

The accused had submitted the forged papers as the surety bond to release a person booked by the Enforcement Directorate on bail.

attempted murder news, delhi news, delhi crime, indian expressThose booked were identified as Anita Seth, Gurmejh Singh, and Hardev Singh. The case was registered on the directions of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Harinder Sidhu. (File )

The Punjab Police Tuesday booked three people, including a woman, for submitting forged documents in the Mohali district court as surety bonds to release a person on bail. The accused have not been arrested yet.

Those booked were identified as Anita Seth, Gurmejh Singh, and Hardev Singh. The case was registered on the directions of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Harinder Sidhu.

The case had been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register, etc), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohana police station.

The accused had submitted the forged documents as the surety bond for releasing Suresh Seth who had been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on bail.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 11:03 IST
