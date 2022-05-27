scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Chandigarh: Three stop courier delivery agents, snatch 22 parcels of diamond, gold ornaments

The complainant, Parveen Khatana told the police that his two employees - Shailendra and Rabinder Singh - were on their way to make deliveries in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 27, 2022 5:03:37 am
Two employees of a courier company carrying 22 parcels containing gold and diamond ornaments were stopped and the jewellery was snatched from them by three men in a car in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Bawa White house in Industrial Area Phase XI.

The complainant, Parveen Khatana told the police that his two employees – Shailendra and Rabinder Singh – were on their way to make deliveries in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

“Both had taken an auto from Chandigarh and had gone to Mohali railway station at around 6:30 AM on May 25. When they were near Baba White House, three men in a car intersected them in an auto. They fled after taking away 22 parcels of gold and diamond ornaments,” the complainant had stated to the police. Parveen Khatana is running a courier firm-Ma Bhawani Logistics in Sector 45-B.

The police officials said that they are yet to assess the exact value of the parcels. Sources also said that the two
employees shall also be questioned during the investigation.

“The snatchers targeted the victims at a place that is secluded. We suspect information could have been leaked to them by an insider,” an officer privy to the investigation said. Police have registered a case under Section 379-B of IPC at Phase XI police station.

