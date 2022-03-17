Punjab: Three killed as canter overturns at Zirakpur

Three persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed after a canter laden with tiles overturned near Lohgarh village early Wednesday morning.

Those killed were identified as Khurshid, 23, and Bhai Lalo, 19. The third victim was not identified yet. “The driver lost control and the canter damaged two electric poles and then entered an empty plot. Victims Bhai Lalo and Khurshid were killed on the spot after they were hit by the canter. They both worked at a weighbridge,” said the investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharampal.

He said that when the canter overturned, it was found that a body was stuck under the canter, following which the body was taken out with the help of cranes.

“It is found that the third victim was working with the truck driver and he might have died after the truck overturned and damaged,” another police official said. The police official said that the canter bore a Rajasthan registration number and was coming from Patiala towards Zirakpur when the accident happened.

“The investigation is on and the third accused shall be identified soon,” the officer added.