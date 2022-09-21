Thousands cheer return of T20I cricket after 3 years to Mohali

International T20 cricket returned to Mohali’s IS Bindra PCA International Stadium on Tuesday after a three year gap, with several thousand fans braving the heat and hour long queues to come cheer for the Men in Blue who took on Australia.

The stadium, which was jam packed, saw the crowds lending its voice to cheer for half-centurions Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul who clobbered bowlers to all parts of the park during the first half of the match on Tuesday. India, however, ended up losing the match by four wickets, as Australia chased down a target of 209 runs with four balls to spare.

“Watching the match inside the PCA Stadium is a dream come true for many cricket fans. However, things like mismanagement of long queues for a match, whose tickets were only sold online (except those for student blocks) ruins the experience for fans. Sporting events across the world see fans having reserved seats, as per the tickets. But that is not the case here. It was a full capacity crowd at the stadium today. However, many fans were still spotted waiting outside the stadium, tickets in hand,” said Shivkaran Vashisht, a private employee from Chandigarh.

Big cheers for Yuvi

As the crowd eagerly waited for the start of the game, the biggest cheers for the day was reserved for city boy and former Indian all rounder Yuvraj Singh who was present at the stadium. Singh, who played in 40 Test, 304 ODI and 58 T20I matches for India, was honoured by Punjab Cricket Association, with the North Pavilion named after Singh being inaugurated by the Punjab CM. Mann also inaugurated the Terrace Block, which is now named after former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh. Yuvraj Singh was seen chatting with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli before the start of the match.

The local crowd greeted Yuvraj with chants of ‘Yuvi Yuvi’.

CM appears, fans struggle to enter

Earlier in the day, hundreds of fans — who queued up for hours to gain entry into the stadium — were left struggling, after Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann turned up at the stadium to watch the match and security being tightened around the stadium.

Fans had to walk for long distances or park their vehicles far away from the stadium. Mann entered the stadium through the main gate, which was reserved for entrance for the Elite Lounge and Box Enclosure ticket holders. Fans, meanwhile, were made to wait patiently for their turn to enter the stadium. “We do not understand why Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann needs to come and watch the match? Is it a government event? Are fansbeing allowed to watch the match for free? When the CM attends the Khedan Punjab Diyan event, we can understand that he is doing it to encourage youths of the state to compete in the games. Who is he motivating here by watching a cricket match, tickets for which are sold at exorbitant rates? He should have also checked the price of food items being sold inside the stadium. A samosa costs anything between Rs 40-60 and a small pizza is being sold for Rs 200. There is not even free water for fans,” said Kamalpreet Sahota, a student living in Mohali.

No govt school students invited

While in the past, PCA had invited students from government schools and also specially-abled students and persons for International matches, this was not the case during Tuesday’s match. Around 10-15 cricket trainees from a private cricket academy in the Tricity were seen in the stadium cheering for the Indian cricket team. While there were more than 1,000 tickets priced at Rs 300 for students for the match, PCA did not invite any students from any government schools. Some of the students who had come to the stadium in hope to get tickets for the match, rued PCA’s negligent attitude. “The PCA and the BCCI are private entities and it is disheartening to see Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann supporting such a entities who do not even invite students from government schools in Punjab or Chandigarh to watch the match.,”said Alankar Sehgal, a hockey trainee, who had come to the stadium with the hope to get s ticket for the match but had to return disappointed.

Traffic crawls

Traffic snarls were witnessed before the India-Australia T-20 match at the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium here on Tuesday as thousands of fans tried to get to the stadium.

The roads leading to the stadium were choked in the evening. The road from Phase VII towards Phase X were some of the most affected in the evening.