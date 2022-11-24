scorecardresearch
Get third weapon cancelled or face action, Mohali DC tells arms licence holders

There are 54 arms license holders in the district who have three weapons registered on their licences.

As per the rules, an arms license holder can register a maximum of two weapons on their licence. (File/Representational)

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar directed arms license holders in Mohali who have three weapons registered on their licence to get one weapon cancelled within 15 days or face legal action. Talwar said that as per the rules, an arms license holder can register a maximum of two weapons on their licence.

Meanwhile, the City 1 police sub-division has identified 28 arms licenses which would be cancelled. Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (City 1) Harinder Singh Mann said that they would send the recommendation to cancel 28 arms licenses to the authorities.

City 1 sub-division covers the area from Phase-1 to Phase VII including Matour, Sector 70 and Naya Gaon. Police sub-division City 2 also found 32 arms license applications which were not recommended.

The City 2 sub-division includes areas from Phase VIII to Phase XI including Sohana, Sector 67 towards Sector 80 of Mohali.

