Theft accused gives the slip to police, caught

A theft accused, who was brought to Phase VI civil hospital for his Covid-19 test prior to his production before the duty magistrate, fled from police custody. The police personnel, however, managed to catch the accused from the residential area in Phase VI.

The Nayagaon police on Saturday arrested Jitendra Kumar, alias Jeetu, in connection with a theft of gold ornaments.

The police party brought Jeetu to Mohali for his production before the duty magistrate but when he was undergoing his Covid-19 test at Phase VI civil hospital, he managed to give the slip to the police personnel and fled.

The police personnel chased him and caught him after Jeetu’s foot was stuck in the grill of a park in Phase VI park.

The Phase I police booked Jeetu. The accused is said to be a notorious criminal. He was booked in a theft case in 2017.