The issue people want to raise: Erratic water drainage system

The incessant rain in the last two days has exposed the drainage system in different parts of Mohali district.

At Zirakpur, the condition was very bad as the roads turned into ponds on Sunday. The drainage system in the small towns like Kurali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Derabassi had been an issue for a long time but political parties had failed to address it.

Ranjeet Kaka, a social worker who led the agitation against bad health services at Kurali, told The Indian Express that they had been raising the issue for long. Political parties always made tall claims of resolving it but the people have been suffering as usual.

“This time, we have decided that we shall show pictures of waterlogging to the candidates and ask them for a time-bound solution to this problem. In small towns, the drainage system is very old and at many places the builders have also encroached upon the land and blocked the water flow which is also a major reason for our problem,” Kaka added.

Dinesh Kumar, a Phase V resident in Mohali, too blamed the political parties for the waterlogging. “Our area had witnessed the worst waterlogging due to incessant rain in 2016. But the issue still remains,” he added.

At Zirakpur, this is one of the biggest issues the town is facing as the people have to suffer due to waterlogging.