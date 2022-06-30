Tenant verification up as Mohali cops go after anti-social elements

To keep a close watch on anti-social elements, Mohali police has targeted housing societies to monitor tenants. Officials said that with this, people have started focusing on tenant verification and which has now almost doubled.

In the last ten days, the district police have checked around 2,500 flats in different housing societies. Police also seized Rs 21 lakh cash from a housing society in Mohali and several people were rounded up and questioned.

Mohali’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that their aim is to keep an eye on anti-social

elements staying in residential areas without any verification.

From May 1 to 21, a total of 1,539 tenant verifications were done by the district police, and from June 1 to 21, a total of 3,419 verifications were done.

In Zirakpur, Panta Homes was checked last week and 782 flats were searched. Five two-wheelers and two weapons (a 12 bore and a 0.32 bore) were recovered. One person was arrested with 12 bottles of liquor, intended for sale in Chandigarh.

In Maya Garden City, Gazipur Road, Zirakpur a search operation was carried out on June 12. A total of 1,656 flats were checked by the police. One person, identified as Abhishek, was arrested.

In Kharar, Jalvayu Tower was checked on June 9. A total of 70 flats were checked here. Kharar police also checked SBP City of Dreams, Kharar on June 21. A total of 55 flats were checked and 15 suspected persons and three vehicles were recovered by the police.

In Mohali, Homeland Society, around 300 flats were searched. During the search operation, police recovered 18 grams opium, one pistol (.30 bore along with five cartridges) was recovered and an FIR was registered. Police also seized Rs 21 lakh which was handed over to the income tax department for further proceedings.