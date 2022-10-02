Temporary transport staff block roads to demand service regularisation

The temporary employees of Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) and PUNBUS on Saturday held a protest over their demands and blocked traffic on Kharar-Ludhiana highway in Kharar, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for several hours in massive traffic jam.

The protesting employees of the transport department blocked the road by parking the buses. Some of the protesting employees also climbed atop the buses holding bottles of petrol and threatened to immolate themselves if their demands were not met.

While the protesters demanded that their services must be regularised at the earliest, they also asked the government to stop outsourcing employees for the department.

Meanwhile, hundreds of commuters coming towards Chandigarh and going towards Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh and Ropar were stranded on the road for around three hours due to the protest.

The protesters called off the agitation after they were assured a meeting with Punjab transport minister on October 11 by the district officers and the transport department officials.