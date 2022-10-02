scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Temporary transport staff block roads to demand service regularisation

While the protesters demanded that their services must be regularised at the earliest, they also asked the government to stop outsourcing employees for the department.

The protesters called off the agitation after they were assured a meeting with Punjab transport minister on October 11 by the district officers and the transport department officials. (Express photo/Representational)

The temporary employees of Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) and PUNBUS on Saturday held a protest over their demands and blocked traffic on Kharar-Ludhiana highway in Kharar, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for several hours in massive traffic jam.

The protesting employees of the transport department blocked the road by parking the buses. Some of the protesting employees also climbed atop the buses holding bottles of petrol and threatened to immolate themselves if their demands were not met.

While the protesters demanded that their services must be regularised at the earliest, they also asked the government to stop outsourcing employees for the department.

Meanwhile, hundreds of commuters coming towards Chandigarh and going towards Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh and Ropar were stranded on the road for around three hours due to the protest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...Premium
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decadesPremium
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decades

The protesters called off the agitation after they were assured a meeting with Punjab transport minister on October 11 by the district officers and the transport department officials.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 07:07:14 am
Next Story

Panchayat polls: Haryana poll panel likely to announce dates tomorrow

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement