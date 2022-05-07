scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Man who filed FIR against Tejinder Bagga dubs BJP leader as ‘troublemaker’

Ahluwalia on Friday termed Bagga as a ‘troublemaker’ and wanted Punjab Police to arrest the BJP leader at the earliest.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: May 7, 2022 6:34:57 am
Man who filed FIR against Bagga dubs BJP leader as ‘troublemaker’Tejinder Pal Bagga

Sunny Ahluwalia, the man who originally filed the complaint that led to Tejinder Pal Bagga’s arrest on Friday, inhis FIR had alleged that the BJP leader was ‘indulged in activities which was harming the religious harmony in the society.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Ahluwalia said that the BJP should train its leaders not to spread hatred against communities and also must not divide communities on the basis of religion.

Bagga was booked under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 505 (2) (promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in an FIR registered at Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.

