Swachh Sarvekshan 2021: Mohali improves ranking to 81, was 157 last year

Mohali city moved up to 81st rank in Swachh Sarvekshan 2021 with a score of 3,510 points in the survey.

The city had fared badly in the previous surveys. In 2019 Mohali’s sanitation survey rank was below 150 and below 157 the subsequent year. Questions were raised about the city’s sanitation system as the Municipal Corporation (MC)had been spending Rs 18 crore every year on mechanical and manual cleaning.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said that Mohali had achieved a higher rank after special attention was paid to the sanitation system of Mohali city and officials of Sanitation Department started taking responsibility.

“Pits were made at various places in Mohali to make compost out of kitchen waste and garbage segregation was. My team and I kept a close watch on the system,” he said, adding that the goal is to bring Mohali in the top 50 cities.

The mayor also said that the MC shall soon recruit an additional 1000 sanitation employees to further strengthen the manual cleaning system. A new contract for mechanical cleaning shall be issued soon without disrupting the cleaning of the city’s ‘B’ roads.

Speaking on the issue, Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal said that Mohali was lagging behind in terms of segregating garbage but has now been worked upon, resulting in the city gaining a few more points in the ranking.