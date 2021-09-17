Substandard health supplements: Health department seizes 10,000 tablets from shops, factories

A surprise inspection was conducted by a joint team of health and food officials on Friday to check on the quality of nutraceutical and health supplements that were being manufactured and sold at Mohali, Kharar and Kurali.

The joint inspection, which focused on wholesalers, retailers and manufacturing units, saw at least 10,000 sub-standard tablets of various health supplements being seized.

On Friday, the team — comprising Joint director and Central licensing authority of FSSAI, BS Acharya, Mohali district health officer, Dr Subhash Kumar, and food safety officer, Ravinandan Goyal — found at least10,000 tablets of CanDZ that were seized after these being found to be non-compliant with regulations of FSSAI. BS Acharya said that the tablet, Demci-500, was also ordered to be recalled by the manufacturer after it was found to be non-compliant with existing norms.

A search for Demci-500 was also carried out in many parts of the region. One manufacturing unit in Kurali was also visited and a notice was issued to it for failing to adhere to all health supplement regulations of the FSSAI Act. Acharya asserted that the state wing of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was concerned about the substandard/misbranded health supplements floating around in the markets and the department will not be lenient in the enforcement of norms. He added that the manufacturer and marketer both were told to recall the entire batch of Demci-500 tablets at the earliest.

Acharya further said that all nutraceutical manufacturing companies need to without fail obtain Central licences. If any manufacturing unit just has a state licence, then they need to convert it to a Central licence via applying for modification in the FSSAI portal. He added that the license number will not be changed in this procedure. Acharya added that all the food business operators manufacturing health supplements and nutraceuticals products have been advised to rectify their labels as per labeling and claim regulations of FSSAI to prevent further action and crack downs from the FSSAI/FDA.