Student dies by suicide, one booked

Sohana police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly forcing a student of Bihar to die by suicide. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to information, the victim, Raj Singh, was studying at a private college in Landran and was staying at the hostel there, where he allegedly died by suicide. The father of the victim, Santosh Kumar, has alleged that the hostel warden was responsible for his son taking the extreme step.

Acting on the complaint of Santosh Singh, Sohana police have booked an unidentified person under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.