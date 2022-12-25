Student and his brother booked for ‘assaulting’ teacher in Mohali

Mohali police have booked two people — a student and his brother — for allegedly assaulting a government school teacher on Friday.

Police on Saturday said that neither of the accused had been arrested yet.

The complainant in the case, Sarbjeet Singh, a lecturer in Government Senior Secondary School, Khijrabaad village, has told the police that a student of senior secondary class in his school used to create ruckus daily and had in turn been scolded by him.

Singh, further in his complaint said, that on Friday, the said student, along with his brother, had assaulted him on the school premises.

Acting on the complaint, the Block Majri police had registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done be several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal

Code (IPC).