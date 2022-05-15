Caused by stubble burning: Fire engulfs 45 huts in Dera Bassi, kills toddler

A toddler was killed and another was seriously injured after a fire broke out in Sundran village near Dera Bassi Saturday. The fire, reportedly caused by stubble being burnt nearby, gutted at least 45 shanties.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 pm when a farmer was burning stubble.

The fire broke out in the nearby shanties. The deceased, Rupali, was playing near the shanties when the structures caught fire while another child received severe burn injuries.

Police officers said the people living in the shanties were labourers working in nearby factories or farms. At the time of the incident, Rupali’s parents were at work.

Fire Officer Baljit Singh said that after receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot. Fire tenders were also called in from Panchkula and Chandigarh.

He said that it took around 3 1/2 hours to get the fire under control. Small gas cylinders present in the shanties increased the extent of the fire, he added.

“The cylinders were there for cooking purposes. There was some dry wood as well due to which the fire spread rapidly,” he added.

The local police were in the process of registering a case at the time of this report being filed.