Stray dogs spread terror at Zirakpur, attack 13-year-old; 190 cases reported in two months

The stray dogs in Zirakpur are wrecking havoc as the number of dog bite cases have drastically gone up, with as many as 190 cases being reported in the last two months. The doctors have also written to the Municipal Corporation (MC) to act on the issue immediately, but to no avail. Doctors have expressed concern over the rising number of the dog bite cases as well.

Baltana is one of the areas in Zirakpur from where the most number of cases were reported. In the most recent incident of dog bite from the area, which occurred on Saturday, strays attacked a 13-year-old boy, Diljan, and left him injured.

Rizwan, a resident of Baltana, and Diljan’s father, said, “My son was playing outside my home and at least five to six strays attacked him. He was bitten on the leg and we have got him admitted to a Dhakoli hostpital,” Rizwan said.

He added that the residents in the area are living under fear of strays dogs and are unable to send their children outside.

According to the doctors at Dhakoli, in October, 45 dog bite cases were reported in Zirakpur but in November a total of 145 cases were reported. A doctor who looks after dog bite cases at Dhakoli’s government hospital said that on average they record 30 to 40 dog bite cases per month but there has been an increase in the number of cases in October and November.

In a letter written to the estate officer, Medical Officer (MO) Mehtab Singh Bal said that they have noticed a rise in dog bite cases and implementing birth control of strays is urgent. Doctors found during vaccination that of the total cases reported in the past two months, around 85 per cent was caused by strays.

The MO also urged in the letter that the birth rate (of strays) must be controlled under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules. An MC officer, when asked about the increasing incidents, said that a dog pond has been constructed and the issue has been raised in all the previous House meetings to carry out a survey to identify vulnerable areas.

President of the Joint Action Committee of the Resident Welfare Associations (JAC) Sukhdev Chaudhary said that they raised the issue in the past but the MC did not act, adding that the issue now should be dealt with urgency. “You can see stray dogs in every street of the city. There is fear among the people while they come out of their houses,” he said.