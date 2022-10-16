scorecardresearch
Stagnant rainwater at Ambala railway underbridge adds to commuters’ woes

The Mubarikpur RUB is used by thousands of commuters every day travelling to and from Dera Bassi, Ramgar, Zirkapur and other areas.

The knee-deep stagnant water at the railway under bridge (RUB) in Mubarikpur, Mohali, is continuing to give a hard time to commuters. There is no drainage system in the RUB. Locals said a water pump is being used to drain water but it all depends on the railway department. They are now demanding a permanent solution to the problem, stating it happens after every rain.

The Mubarikpur RUB is used by thousands of commuters every day travelling to and from Dera Bassi, Ramgar, Zirkapur and other areas. The RUB was constructed between Mubraikpur and Mubarikpur camp area on the Chandigarh-Ambala railway track three years ago. It comes under the Ambala Railway Division.

“Almost one week has passed after the 24-hour long rain but the rainwater is still stagnant under the RUB. Though four-wheelers also face difficulty, the situation is worse for cyclists, two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. Knee-deep stagnant water could cause road mishaps. The two-wheeler riders crossing the RUB have to raise their legs to avoid it,” Surjeet Singh of Mubraikpur said.

Another local resident Avtar Singh, who has his furniture shop in Mubarikpur camp, said, “People like me have to cross the RUB more than one dozen times every day. You can imagine our problem. Local panchyat department informed us that the RUB is the railway’s property and hence the department will take care of it”. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “I will look into the matter”.

Mandeep Bhatia takes charge of Ambala railway division

Mandeep Singh Bhatia, a 1996-batch IRTS officer, took charge of Ambala Railway Division here on Friday. Bhatia was working as the executive director with Indian Railways, New Delhi.

Haryana emerges as best-governed state among 18 big states

