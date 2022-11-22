SSOC identifies 10 sympathisers of criminals, 7 of them abroad

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has identified at least 10 people who are providing help to the criminals involved in terror activities. At least seven of them are living in countries like the United States of America, Italy and Philippines.

The cell registered an FIR earlier this month which named Tarsem Singh who hails from Harike in Tarn Taran district, now based in Dubai; Jagroop Singh alias Roop, a resident of Anandpur Sahib in Ropar district and now based in the USA; Amritpal Singh, a resident of Baghapurana, now based in Philippines; Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, a resident of Ferozepur, now based in Philippines; Harjot Singh, a resident of Fazilka, now based in the USA; Harpreet Singh Happy, a resident of Makhu in Ferozepur, now based in Italy; Amandeep Singh alias Aman Khalistani, a resident of Amritsar, now based in Malaysia; Gurpinder Singh alias Pindu, a resident of Khem Karan in Tarn Taran district; Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Khem Karan; and Deepak Kumar alias Deepak Surakhpur, a resident of Surakhpur village in Jhajjar district in Haryana. The 11th accused is yet to be identified.

Deepak is also an accused in the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May this year.

SSOC officials said that with the identification of the accused providing financial and logistic support to the criminals involved in terror activities, it would be easier for them to crack the whip on them.

“The registration of the FIR shall help the state police to tighten the noose around the criminals and their sympathisers,” a source in the SSOC said.

All the accused have been booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting disharmony), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The FIR states that the accused had provided shelter, sent financial aid to criminals and were working on the instructions of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out terror activities in India.

Advertisement

On Monday, the SSOC produced Harshveer Singh Bajwa, a post-graduate student of Panjab University, in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Harpreet Kaur which sent him to judicial custody after his three-day police remand ended.

He was arrested by the SSOC on Friday after his bank account details showed that he had allegedly transferred Rs 20,000 to the bank account of one Manpreet Singh alias Mani, an alleged shooter of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Kumar.

Sources in the SSOC said that role of two more people known to Bajwa had come under the scanner.