Sohana nurse death: Police lodge murder case, start probe

A day after a nurse was found dead in a park at Sohana, the police registered a murder case against an unknown person on Monday.

The woman’s body was handed over to her family after an autopsy. Police suspect that the murder could be the the result of a strained relation but the motive was not known yet.

Also Read | Nurse who moved house two weeks ago found dead in Sohana park

The Sohana Station House Officer, inspector Gurcharan Singh, told The Indian Express that they had registered the murder case and launched an investigation. He added that they were yet to ascertain the cause of death.

“We are working on this. The post-mortem report shall make it clear how the murder had taken place,” the SHO added.

The victim, Nasib Kaur, was found dead in a park near Sohana village on Sunday morning. She made calls to one of her male friends. The police are yet to trace the man who had spoken to the victim last time.

The parents of the victim had claimed her body. The victim was the youngest of her four siblings and had promised her family that she would join them to celebrate her nephew’s birthday on November 23.

The victim’s father is a labourer and works in Abohar.

Sources in the police said that they got CCTV footage which shows the victim with a man on a Scooty. The police have already rounded up some people in this connection.