Sohana: Man traces truck through GPS, find tires, fuels missing from vehicle

A Gujarat resident, whose truck had come to Mohali, on Tuesday took the help of GPS to track his vehicle in Sohana. On reaching the vehicle, however, he found that the driver of the truck was missing as were the tires and fuel of the vehicle, prompting him to approach the police and get an FIR registered. Mohali police confirmed that a complaint had been registered and investigations initiated in the case.

According to the police, the complainant, Maulik Rana, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat, said that his driver had come to Mohali in a pick-up truck. But when he checked the location of the truck, he found the vehicle parked near a dhaba in Sohana following which he reached the spot after tracing the truck’s location through GPS.

The complainant further stated to the police that when he reached the spot he found that the tires of the vehicle were missing and the fuel tank was also empty. The complainant alleged that his driver might have fled after stealing the tires and the fuel of his truck.

Police have booked Maulik’s driver Shamshaad Khan under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust by servant or clerk) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).