Sohana: Class 7 girl raped, gives birth; police book ‘friend’

Police said they have booked the suspect on charges of rape and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Sohana police on Wednesday booked a Chhattisgarh resident for allegedly raping and leaving a minor girl pregnant.

The minor girl, police said, later gave birth.

The complainant in the case told the police that she was student of Class 7 and had been befriended by the accused.

The accused later allegedly raped and impregnated her.

The parents of the victim found out about the incident when the girl apparently turned pregnant. She was brought to

Chandigarh by her parents where she gave birth to a baby girl.

Police said they have booked the suspect on charges of rape and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).