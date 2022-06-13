Slight spike in Covid cases in Mohali, Civil Surgeon says caution necessary

The health department has recorded a slight spike in COVID-19 cases. As many as 130 positive cases have been reported this month.

The health authorities have asked people to be cautious and follow the guidelines so that the number of cases could not go up in the coming days.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur, said that people should remain vigilant as they had noticed a slight spike in the cases in the past few days.

She added that in the past few days, the number of positive cases were more than 15 in a single day. She added that it is not a major spike but caution is necessary.

The Civil Surgeon said that a total of 97 cases are active in the district and no patient is hospitalised at present.

A total of 96,163 cases have been reported in the district so far and 1,149 deaths have been reported due to the pandemic.

Out of a total of 97 active cases in the district, 88 cases are from the urban areas while nine are from the rural areas.