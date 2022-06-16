Sippy Sidhu’s family want Himachal Chief Justice relieved from duties

The family members of national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu, who was killed in 2015, on Thursday demanded that the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Sabina, be relieved of her duties as her daughter had been arrested for murder.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a woman identified as Kalyani Singh in connection with the murder of Sippy Sidhu. Sippy was murdered in a public park in sector three Chandigarh on the night of September 20, 2015.

Sippy’s family has been alleging the role of Kalyani Singh in the murder from Day One with Deepinder having repeatedly claimed that it was Kalyani who had called her son to the Sector 27 park before his murder.

The family of Sippy Sidhu said that they will soon meet the Chief Justice of India (CJI), and the Union Law Minister to put forth their demand as they feared that Justice Sabina may interfere in the investigations.

Interacting with media persons at her Mohali Phase 3 residence, Sippy Sidhu’s mother, Deepinder Kaur Sidhu, said that the government must step in and relieve the Himachal Chief Justice for the sake of a free and fair probe.

Deepinder said that the family had been waiting for long for the arrest of the accused and all they wanted now was the culprits being brought to justice.

“I lost my son, but now the truth is in front of the people. However, we still apprehend pressure from the judge. I appeal to the government to relieve her (Chief Justice Sabina) of all her responsibilities so that the culprit gets the punishment she deserves,” she added.

Sippy’s younger brother, Jippy Sidhu, said that they will soon meet the CJI and Union Law Minister and take up the issue with them.