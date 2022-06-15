Sippy Sidhu murder: After woman’s arrest, mother hopeful of getting justice for son

With the arrest of a woman in connection with the seven-year-old murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sippy Sidhu in Chandigarh, his mother has said she hopes the “conspiracy” behind the murder will now be unravelled.

Kalyani Singh, daughter of a Himachal Pradesh High Court judge and a college lecturer, was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday. Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, 35, was shot dead on the night of September 20, 2015 at a public park in Chandigarh’s Sector 27.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sidhu’s mother, Deepinder Kaur Sidhu, said that she had been saying from day one that Kalyani must be questioned to find out who killed her son.

She said she had told the investigating agencies that it was Kalyani who called Sippy to the park in Sector 27 on the day of the murder.

“I have been waiting for long. There was a delay in the arrest but I still believe in law and am hopeful that the culprits will be punished,” she said.

The woman also said that Sidhu had returned from Canada two days before his murder. “He was in my lap before leaving the house. He received a call and then left. He told me about the woman who called him. Then I got the terrible news,” Kaur recalled.