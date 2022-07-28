Sippy Sidhu murder case: On day of murder, shooters got scared as a local suspected them: Chargesheet

The shooters who had gone to kill Shirmani Akali Dal’s youth wing leader Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera got scared on realising a man suspected them while they were waiting for Middukhera to come out near his house in Sector 71 on August 7 last year, the day of the murder, says the police chargesheet.

The alleged shooters Anil Lath, Sajjan alias Bholu and Ajay alias Sunny revealed in their interrogation that on the day of the murder, they had gone to Sector 71 where Middukhera resided and had stopped their car near a park to keep an eye on his movements.

The chargesheet mentions that the shooters were told by their handlers that Middukhera would go to the gym where they could target him.

The shooters had revealed in their interrogation that while they were waiting for Middukhera, a man got suspicious of them and they changed their location from a park near Middukhera’s house to Sector 71 park, according to the chargesheet.

The chargesheet details that while Sajjan and Anil Lath were sitting in the car with the fourth man, Somvir, they sent Sunny to conduct a recce and soon Sunny came to them and informed them that Middukhera had entered the office of a property dealer at the Sector 71 market.

The chargesheet notes that Sajjan Bholu and Ajay Sunny had fired at Middukhera while the latter was entering his car. The other two, Anil Lath and Somvir, were sitting in the car. Anil fired at Middukhera while the latter was fleeing towards a nearby community centre to save himself and where he eventually succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Role of Shaganpreet

The chargesheet states that Shaganpreet Singh had met the three shooters on August 6 near Sohana from where Shaganpreet had taken them to a flat in Jalvayu Vihar at Kharar. Shaganpreet had left the three shooters in the flat and picked them up the next morning around 5 am.

The alleged shooters revealed in their interrogation that on the night of August 6, when they reached the flat with Shaganpreet, the latter had received a call from main conspirator Lucky Patial and also showed them Middukhera’s picture.

According to the chargesheet, on August 7, Shaganpreet had picked the trio from the flat in Jalvayu Vihar and taken them to the market in Sunny Enclave where Somvir had also arrived in a Hyundai i20 car. It was in Sunny Enclave market where the shooter, Somvir, changed the number plates of the i20 car which was used in the crime.

Shaganpreet, a native of Charri village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, had allegedly fled to Australia and was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district. Shaganpreet’s name was not in the chargesheet as he was not arrested yet.

Bhupi Rana’s role

The chargesheet states that gangster Bhupinder alias Bhupi Rana came into the picture after a shooter, Sunny, had revealed his name. Sunny stated in his interrogation that he was Rana’s gang member and on the directions of Bhupi Rana, he had gone to Dehradun where the other two shooters, Anil Lath and Sajjan, were staying. In Dehradun the trio met where the other two shooters had told Sunny about their target.

The police had filed a chargesheet in Middukhera’s murder case on July 24 naming six persons — Sunny, Anil Lath, Sajjan Bholu, Bhupi Rana, Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary. The police are yet to arrest Shaganpreet, Lucky Patial, Ravinder Chauhan and Dharminder Singh alias Gugni.