Sikh bodies seek ban on PSEB history textbooks for distortion of facts

A protest was held against the distortion of historical facts in the books of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Various Sikh organisations demanded banning the history textbooks still being taught in Class 12 in schools affiliated to the board.

The former president of Institute of Sikh Studies, Gurpreet Singh, claimed that though the ban was declared in 2017, these books are still being used by teachers at their schools under the pretext of not having an alternative text. The Dr Kirpal Singh Committee was formed in 2017 to replace these books for the derogatory and unfounded/false remarks on Sikh gurus and other personalities. They demanded complete withdrawal of these books immediately and registration of FIRs against those responsible for this heinous act.

The speakers, including Baldev Singh Sirsa, Dr Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Gurpreet Singh, former president, Institute of Sikh Studies, Chandigarh; and R P Singh of the Akhand Kirtani Jatha, said the non- implementation of the ban had not only hurt sentiments of all Punjabis who live by the ideals of the Guru’s message, but also created confusion in the minds of the young students studying these texts.

They announced that an agitation was scheduled for Tuesday in front of the PSEB office, where people from other states, and representatives of the SKM were expected to attend. Making an appeal to the new government in Punjab, they hoped that they would resolve this issue on priority.