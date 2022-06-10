Sidhu Moosewala’s fan dies by suicide after watching singer’s bhog ceremony

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: June 10, 2022 6:44:35 am
A 20-year-old man of Derabassi, who was a fan of Sidhu Moosewala, committed suicide after watching the bhog ceremony of the slain singer.
Police identified the youth as Jaswinder Singh who consumed some poisonous substance while watching the bhog ceremony of Moosewala live on Wednesday.
Jaswinder was taken to Derabassi civil hospital but doctors referred him to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died on Thursday morning.
Jaswinder’s parents told the police that their son was Moosewala’s fan.
