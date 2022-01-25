Shun ‘negative campaign’, MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu advises voters

Congress candidate from Mohali and former Punjab Cabinet minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, on Monday asked people to not accept the ‘negative election campaign’ of his rivals in the run up to the Assembly polls.

“Unlike the election campaign of our rivals, we are seeking your vote and support on the work performed by us in the past. It is now in your hands to elect a trusted leader who has a long track record to work for your betterment or those who shift their loyalties for their vested interests,” he said.

Sidhu further said that the Govt Primary School at Nagaari has been upgraded to middle school and the Govt Middle Schools at Balloo Majra and Siau were upgraded to High Schools. The high schools at Landran and Saneta were upgraded to Senior Secondary School, said Sidhu.