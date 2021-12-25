Shihpur plant ready, to begin water supply in 2022

The water treatment plant at Shihpur (Kharar) where 20 MGD of water supplied from Kajoli to Mohali city would be treated is now ready. The city residents shall start getting the water supply from the new year.

Former Health Minister and MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu visited the plant and said that it was a huge project for the city and its completion has fulfilled his promise to the people. Sidhu said that after the electricity connection is established in the coming week, the people of Mohali would have access to 20 MGD of drinking water. He added that Rs 200 crore had been spent on laying a pipeline from Kajauli to Mohali.

“The 20 MGD water supply will reduce the of Mohali city’s dependance on tube wells and it will also help in saving groundwater,” he said. He added that the people of Mohali would not have to face any water crisis in the coming summer and the Kajoli water supply network would be laid across Mohali.

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said that Mohali needed more water and now with the added daily supply of 20 MGD of water, it would not have to face water scarcity for many years to come.