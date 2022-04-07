Sexual harassment case: Mohali police arrest MD of pvt channel

Mohali police on Wednesday arrested the Managing Director (MD) of a regional channel in connection with a sexual harassment case.

A woman contestant of a beauty pageant show organised by the channel had alleged that she was sexually harassed by members of the channel. The court remanded the accused to two days police custody.

The police statement said that the investigation is going on.

In a statement released by the police on Wednesday, it was stated that on March 17, a woman contestant of the show alleged that she was sexually harassed by members of the channel.

She also alleged that the rehearsal of the show was being carried out till 11 pm (in the studio space of the channel), after which the contentants were dropped at a hotel where she was harassed.

The male members and other accused, she alleged, used fake names and talked to each other in code words. She added that all the accused worked as a gang, and they often asked women to go to a room in the studio, where they sexually harassed them.

The channel’s management had refuted all allegations and said that the case was a conspiracy to malign its image.

Following the complaint, the police had registered an FIR against the assistant director and producer of the show, managing director of the channel, managing director the hotel, and 25 other unknown persons.

The police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DSP (Headquarters).

The police further said that during the investigation, the statement of the woman was recorded under section 164 of the CrRPC and raids were being conducted to nab all the accused.