Sexual abuse case: Mohali Police hunt for main accused as probe continues

The main suspect in a sexual harassment case filed 20 days ago continues to be at large, even as the police have made progress in the investigation of the case and made one high-profile arrest already.

Mohali police on Wednesday had arrested the Managing Director (MD) of a regional channel in connection with a sexual harassment case. A woman contestant of a beauty pageant show organised by the channel had alleged that she was sexually harassed by members of the channel, including the main suspect — a woman.

The main suspect had earlier applied for anticipatory bail in the case, which was duly rejected by the session’s court last week, after which she went on the run.

The complainant in the case has alleged that the main suspect was the kingpin of the alleged racket in the channel and she used to threaten the women contestants and had also intimidated the complainant. Sources in the police said that main suspect is an employee of the Distance Education Department of Punjabi University, Patiala, and had close links with some businessmen in the state.