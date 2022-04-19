Seven of family feared dead after speeding bus hits car in Punjab’s Ropar

Seven members of a family from Rajasthan were feared killed on Monday after the car they were travelling in hot a private bus near Ahmedgarh village on the Ropar-Chandigarh Highway and was flung inside a nearby canal.

Police said that they had fished out the car and have so far recovered five bodies from teh spot, with search on for two others.

According to information received, the incident took place around 10.30 am on Monday, when the speeding private bus hit the Hyundai Creta car, which was coming frim the Anandpur Sahib side. Police officers said that the incident took place while the family was returning to their home district Sikar in Rajasthan after visiting Himachal Pradesh.

Police identified the occupants of the as Dr. Satish Punia (42), who was posted at a community health center, his wife Sarita Punia (40), their son Raja Punia (15) and their daughter. The others travelling in the car were identified as Dr Punia’s brother-in-law Rajesh, his wife and his daughter.

Investigators said that they had fished out the bodies of Dr Punia, his wife, his son, Rajesh and Rajesh’s wife but the bodies of two girls had not been recovered yet. Police divers were pressed into action to search for the missing victims, but after struggling for several hours could not locate the bodies.

“After the collision the car driver lost control of his vehicle and ended up hitting the railing of the bridge. The car then ploughed through the railing fell into the canal,” a police officer probing the case said.

The officer added that the families had gone to Himachal Pradesh to spend the long weekend there and were returning home. He added that the stong water currents in the canal were hampering rescue efforts.