Seven booked for duping man of Rs 9.35 lakh

Seven people were booked by Phase 1 police Thursday for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.35 lakh. According to the police, complainant Varinder Singh and his friends have given the accused the money on the pretext of sending Varinder abroad. The accused have been identified as Baljinder Kaur, Ekam Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunaina, Kuldeep Singh, Rihan Malik and Ajay Mourya. They have not been arrested yet.

The police have booked the accused under sections 406 (criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating) 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Professional Travel Act.