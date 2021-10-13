Sepoy killed in Poonch encounter was vocal supporter of farmers’ protest

Sepoy Gajjan Singh, who was killed in an encounter in Poonch on Monday, had set an example in his village by performing his marriage in a simple ceremony and voicing support to the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws.

Gajjan Singh’s father Charan Singh told The Indian Express that the marriage was a simple affair and his son had set an example for the other people.

“My son was a simple person. He always wanted his marriage to be simple. He even carried a farmers’ protest flag during his wedding. We were all proud of him,” he added.

He further said that his son was against spending money in marriages and would encourage the youngsters to go for simple marriages and avoid debts. When asked about the cremation, Charan Singh said that the body shall arrive in their village on Wednesday.

Jaswant Singh, the sarpanch of Panchranda village told The Indian Express that Gajjan Singh belonged to a farmer’s family and visited the village in August to attend the his brother’s wedding. “We came to know about this news in the afternoon and after that no one in the village cooked food,” he said.

Sepoy Gajjan Singh (28) was killed in a terrorist attack in the Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He had gotten married in February, belonged to the native village Panchranda in Ropar district and was the eldest sibling in his family.