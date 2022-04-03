Scott-Edil Badminton Tournament: Chandigarh boy Abhishek Saini enters semi-finals

Riding high on his fine form, Chandigarh boy Abhishek Saini on Saturday ended the challenge of Lakshya Sharma of Punjab with a 21-7, 21-17 win in the quarter-final of the men’s singles category of the Scott-Edil Invitational Badminton Tournament being conducted by Mohali District Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Federation of India at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali.

Saini started the match on an attacking note and took an early lead in the opening game against Lakshya. Saini claimed the opening game 21-7 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second game saw Saini and Sharma matching each other before Saini edged ahead and claimed the game 21-17 to book his place in the semi-finals. In another quarter-final match in the same category, Manraj of Haryana carved out a tough 21-17, 14-21, 21-9 win over Kartik Jindal of Haryana to enter the semi-final stage. The first game saw both the players displaying some attacking rallies before Manraj won the game 21-17. The second game saw Jindal regrouping and making a comeback to win 21-14 to restore parity. The scores tied, the third game saw Manraj playing with control and the Haryana player claimed the game 21-9 to advance into the semi-finals.

It was also a winning day for Arjuna Rehani of Delhi as he scored a 21-8, 21-18 win over Vaibhav Jadhav of Delhi to enter the semi-finals while Shubam Patel of Rajasthan scored a 21-15, 21-14 win over Shaurya Singh of Delhi to advance into the semi-finals.

In the women’s singles category, Mahnoor Kaur of Punjab ended the challenge of Namita Pathania of Delhi with a 21-18, 21-5 win in the women’s singles category. Kaur claimed the opening game 21-18 before grabbing the second game 21-5 to book her place in the semi-finals. In another quarter-final match, Deepshikha Singh of Delhi scored a 21-17, 21-16 win over Garima Singh of Chandigarh while Kavya Gandhi of Delhi scored a 21-15, 21-7 win over Baruni of Haryana to enter the semi-finals. In the last quarter-final, Chitwan of Haryana scored a 21-7, 21-15 win over Simran of Himachal Pradesh.

In the women’s doubles category, the pair of Akanshi Baliyan and Namita Pathania advanced into the semi-finals as they got a walkover from the pair of Garima Singh and Ishita. In another match in the same category, the pair of Ashnoor Kaur and Jasmeet Kaur ended the challenge of Arunima Pal and Prena Dawar with a 15-9, 15-8 win.