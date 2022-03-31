Sand and gravel: Admin asks retailers to supply material at controlled rates

To control the rates of sand and gravel, the district administration asked the owners of screening plants and retailers to provide sand to people at lower prices. During the meeting between the retailers of sand and gravel and the district administration, it emerged that there was a gap between demand and supply in Mohali which is one of major reasons that the rates had not come down.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harjeet Singh chaired the meeting with the retailers. During the meeting the administration raised the issue of higher rates of sand and gravel.

“The current rates are around Rs 28 per cubic feet and we want to bring these rates to around Rs 21 per cubic feet to give relief to the end users,” an officer present in the meeting told The Indian Express.

The officer further said that during the meeting, it came to notice of the administration that there is a big gap between the demand and supply of sand as mining operations halted after the formation of the new government in the state this month

“It came to notice that the supply in Mohali is not meeting the demand which is one of the major causes that the rates are not coming down. We have asked the retailers to control the rates,” SSP Harjeet Singh said.

He told The Indian Express that the meeting was held to discuss the issue as the government wants to give sand and gravel at the controller rates.