SAD’s Mohali choice remains uncertain

With uncertainty still surrounding the SAD’s move in Mohali, the local leadership has started raising its voice to give the ticket to local candidates. The party is likely to swap Mohali assembly seat with its alliance partner BSP.

This week the name of actress-turned-politician Sonia Mann made the headlines who was to be the likely candidate but she did not join the party after some farmers’ organisations decided to boycott her in case she joined any political party.

Mann was active in farm agitation and had also been working in the constituency for the past few months.

After this development, the local leaders started demanding that the party must field a local candidate and the local leadership also approached party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“Yes, we have asked our leadership to field a local candidate. We have many people who have been working for the party for a long time. Every time we get an outsider as a candidate. But this time the party must listen to the workers and the result will be positive,” said a senior party leader from Mohali.

Earlier, there was speculation that former Anandpur Sahib MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra wanted the ticket from Mohali. But after the dismal show by the party in the Municipal Corporation polls early this year, the party in a tactical move gave the seat to the BSP.

The party declared Chadumajra’s candidature from Ghanour seat two days ago. Now it has become interesting to see who would be the candidate from Mohali.

If the party insiders are to be believed, a woman could be fielded for the first time from the constituency.

The names of former chairperson of Punjab State Women’s Commission Paramjeet Kaur Landran and former councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang are also doing the rounds.

“There is a strong possibility that the party may field a woman candidate. The party will soon take a decision,” a former councillor told The Indian Express.