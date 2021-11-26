SAD conducts internal survey for naming Mohali candidate

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday again held off on naming its candidate from the Mohali seat for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the party now claiming that they were waiting for the results of an ongoing internal survey before making that call.

The party was expected to name its candidate on Friday.

The SAD, which has named candidates from most other constituencies from where it will contest, is likely to swap the Mohali seat with its alliance partner, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Though initially keen to field actress-turned-politician Sonia Mann from the seat, the Akalis later detisted from doing so, instead to choosing to go with a local face.

Sources in the party said that a survey was underway and the party now wants to field a woman candidate from the constituency.

“The decision shall be taken after the results of the survey, the name of the candidate will be decided soon,” a party insider said.

The Indian Express has learnt that the woman candidates in fray include a former councillor and another who held a senior post in the SAD-BJP government.

“The local SAD leaders had demanded a local candidate. Mohali always has had candidates who are outsiders. This is one of the reasons that we have not been able to win the seat,” a senior party leader said.

The party had a dismal show in the civic body elections earlier this year and it failed to win even a single seat in the 50-member Mohali Municipality Corporation. The party had lost the 2012 Punjab polls and been routed in the 2017 one, ending on a dismal third spot after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).