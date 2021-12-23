SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia moves Mohali court for anticipatory bail

A day after a look out circular was issued against Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with a drugs case, the SAD leader and former Punjab minister Thursday filed an anticipatory bail plea at a sessions court in Mohali.

The bail application is listed for hearing before Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Sandeep Kumar Singla. The court is likely to decide on the bail application after lunch.

An FIR was registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station in Mohali against Majithia on the basis of a Special Task Force (STF) report in the drugs racket, submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018 and since kept under wraps. The STF had taken into account the money laundering investigations carried out by the Enforcement Directorate into eight drug cases in Punjab from the end of 2013 to 2016.

The brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Majithia is a powerful figure in the party and wielded considerable clout in the previous Akali government. The Congress and other parties have long accused Majithia of links with the state drug racket, an allegation that both Majithia and SAD have denied.

The Special Investigation Team constituted by Punjab police to investigate the case against Majithia on Wednesday recorded the statement of Punjab’s anti-drug Special Task Force chief ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu. It was on the basis of the report of Sidhu, which in turn was based on Enforcement Directorate report, that the case against Majithia was registered on Monday evening. Police on Wednesday also got in touch with retired deputy director of Enforcement Directorate Niranjan Singh who had probed the Punjab drugs case. The three-member SIT is headed by Assistant Inspector General Balraj Singh.