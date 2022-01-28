SAD candidate Parvinder Sohana files nomination papers

SAD candidate from Mohali Parvinder Singh Sohana on Thursday filed his nomination papers. In his affidavit, Sohana declared that three criminal cases were pending against him and also his movable assets worth of Rs 1 crore.

Sohana had declared his immovable assets worth Rs. 6.53 crore. Parvinder Sohana’s wife Harjinder Kaur Sohana, who filed the nomination papers as a covering candidate, declared her movable and immovable assets worth Rs. 1.14 crore.

In his affidavit, Parvinder Singh Sohana declared that three criminal cases including an FIR registered at Sohana police station on February 19, 2021, on the charges of firing in the air under the Arms Act and 336, 188, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The second FIR was registered in Sohana police station on September 3, 2020, for staging a protest against the sitting MLA and blocking the road.

The third FIR was also registered at the Sohana police station on the charges of cheating. Sohana had stated in his affidavit that he was not named in the FIR but was later summoned in the case.