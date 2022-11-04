RPG Attack: Police suspect juvenile may be lying about age, to move court to get test done

Mohali police suspect that a boy who has been apprehended for the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab police’s Intelligence Wing headquarters, may not be a minor after all.

The 17-year-old, who was apprehended earlier this month by Delhi Police operation cell, had fired the RPG on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur on May 9.

Officers privy with the investigations said that they shall soon move an application for conducting a bone ossification test on the apprehended accused in order to determine his exact age.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, the police so far have found that the teen was not in direct touch of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda. The accused received cash from his handlers and Deepak Surakhpur was the common link between Rinda and the boy.

“There was no direct contact between Rinda and the juvenile. Deepak Surakhpur, however, was in direct touch with Rinda,” a police officer privy to the investigation said.

The officer said that they are suspecting that the accused was pretending to be a juvenile, and they shall soon move an application in court for getting a test done on him.

Meanwhile, Forensic Gait Analysis of the accused has been conducted and the report of the same shall soon be sent to the district police.