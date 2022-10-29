scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

RPG attack: Juvenile studied up to class 9, was close to Bishnoi gang

Sources in the police told The Indian Express that the accused was once close to Bishnoi gang and was involved in the murder of Rana Kandowalia. The accused was also involved in the murder of a property dealer in Nanded and had come in contact with the radicals through the network of gangsters.

The perpetrators had used the public transport for reaching the city to avoid the detection. (File Photo)

The juvenile who was arrested in connection with the RPG attack on Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing headquarter studied up to class 9 and was close to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“During interrogation, he revealed that he never met the other perpetrators of the attack and his network with the gangsters led to his involvement in the attack,” sources said.

The perpetrators had used the public transport for reaching the city to avoid the detection. The accused had also told the police that he did not know what he was hired to do.

The attack had taken place in May when the culprits had fired an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) at the intelligence headquarter building. Nobody was injured in the incident. The police had found the gangster-radicals nexus in the execution of crime.

“The accused belongs to Faizabad district in Uttar Pradesh and he is involved with the radicals. He only knows that a man had met him and given him the money and asked to do according to planning,” a police source said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:23:31 am
Live Blog

