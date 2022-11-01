RPG attack: For first time, police to go in for conducting gait analysis of juvenile accused

For the first time, the district police will go for the Forensic Gait Analysis (FGA) of a criminal to go to the bottom of the crime. The FGA of juvenile accused involved in the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack shall be conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The district police has sent the request for the same. A senior police officer privy to the investigation told The Indian Express that they had sent the request to the FSL director for conducting the test on the accused.

The police are also preparing a Point of Memorandum (PoM) under which a record of the accused — where he had visited before and after the attack — shall be maintained and then produced in the court.

“The entire investigation is done through the scientific methods so that there shall be no loophole. Earlier, national agencies like the NIA went for the gait tests and prepared the PoMs,” an officer said. In the PoMs, the police shall photograph the locations identified by the accused where he had gone before and after the attack and his claims shall be matched by his cell phone locations to prepare a complete route track of the accused followed after the attack.

“It shall also help us to present the case in a better way,” the officer added. The juvenile accused was produced in the court on Monday and remanded in five-day police custody.

Sources also said that the juvenile accused had come to Punjab to carry out a hit at other person identified by his handlers Harjinder Rinda and Lakhbir Landa but he was then tasked to carry out the RPG attack. The accused also told the police that he had carried out the recce of the building by using a bike.

The juvenile accused also told the police that his handlers made promises to pay him Rs. 9 lakh for carrying out the attack and due to the amount, he agreed but he was not aware that they were going to attack the intelligence headquarters. The attack had happened in May and the police investigation had revealed that the attack was carried out by Pakistan-based Rinda, Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and their local module in the state.

What is Gait Analysis

The Gait Analysis is a technique to study animal locomotion and human motion using the eye and brain of the observer. The technique also studies the body mechanics and activity of muscles. Police officials said that with the FGA, they would be able to strengthen their scientific evidence which would improve their conviction rate and also speed up the case trials.