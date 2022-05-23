RPG attack: Court extends custody of weapon supplier

The district and sessions court extended the police custody of Nishan Singh – an accused in the Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police to nine days. Nishan Singh was produced in the court of a duty magistrate on Sunday.

Nishan Singh had allegedly provided the RPG to the attackers. He was arrested by the Faridkot police a day after the attack but in another case. In a police investigation later, they found that he was linked to the attack.

The investigation also uncovered that he had sold 12 sophisticated weapons to different people in Punjab apart from supplying weapons to different gangs and was in contact with people from across the border. Police or yet to recover those weapons.

Nishan is also accused of providing shelter to two of the attackers and was in touch with the main conspirator of the attack, Canada-based Lakhvir Singh alias Landa.

The rocket launcher used in the Mohali attack was smuggled from across the border and received by Lakhvir Singh‘s contacts in Tarn Taran district.