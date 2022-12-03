scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Ropar police arrest aide of US-based gangster

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that the arrested accused is a close accomplice of gangster Pavitter Singh Chaura, who police believe is at present residing in California, USA.

The arrested person was identified as Bharat Bhushan alias Pammi, a resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh in Malerkotla. (Representational)

Ropar police on Saturday nabbed an aide of gangster Pavitter Singh Chaura and recovered four pistols from his possession, in what investigators said was a ‘significant’ development.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that an operation was conducted on Saturday under the supervision of SP Manvinderbir Singh, DSP Talwinder Singh, and others, in which the team arrested a person, who was later identified as Bharat Bhushan alias Pammi, a resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh in Malerkotla.

The SSP added that the arrested accused is a close accomplice of gangster Pavitter Singh Chaura, who police believe is at present residing in California, USA. Three pistols of .32 bore, one imported 9mm pistol and 34 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Pammi, police said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act at Ropar city police station. The SSP stated that they are likely to make recoveries of more weapons from the accused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 09:02:36 pm
Next Story

Investment intents of Rs 10.5 lakh crore at Make in Odisha conclave: CM Naveen Patnaik

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close