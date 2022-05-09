Rocket launcher attack at Punjab intelligence department’s office

A rocket rocket launcher attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Head quarters was reported from Mohali on Monday night. Heavy police force was deployed on the spot but the preliminary investigations revealed that no major damage had occurred.

The district police played it down by saying that it was a low intensity blast.

According to sources it was a rocket launcher attack, but anything more could only be said after a detailed investigation.

The statement by the police said, “a minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Head quarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called.”